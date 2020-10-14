Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,457 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $237.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

