SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $876,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.