Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,768 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

