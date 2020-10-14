iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.