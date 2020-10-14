Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,795 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $245.93.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

