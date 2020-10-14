Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $25,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

A opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

