Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $315.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $232.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $322.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $23,343,949. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

