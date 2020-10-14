Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,826 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $26,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 271,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

