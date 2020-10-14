Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,051 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $540.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

