Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,006 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

