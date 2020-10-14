Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

