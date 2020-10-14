Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

