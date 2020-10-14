Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

