Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CarMax worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $9,628,502.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,127 shares of company stock valued at $41,029,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

