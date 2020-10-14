Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,684 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 207.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

