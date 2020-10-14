Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 89,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

