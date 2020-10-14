Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.26 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 343,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 171,470 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

