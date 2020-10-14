Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,170 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

