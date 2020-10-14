State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

