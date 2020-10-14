Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $36,108,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 697,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $36,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

