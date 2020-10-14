Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $257,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $200,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.