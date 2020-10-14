Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,075 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 566,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 146,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,448 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.