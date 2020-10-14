Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 411,024 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

