Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $184,403,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,442,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after buying an additional 803,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 594,613 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

