Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 293.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of GPC opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

