First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,169.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.