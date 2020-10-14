Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 7,065 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at $13,631,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 695.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.