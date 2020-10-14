Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

