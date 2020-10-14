Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $238.40 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.