CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $820.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $883.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $841.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.