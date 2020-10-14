Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,853 shares of company stock worth $8,682,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

