Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $330,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 396,894 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.