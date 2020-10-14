Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 358 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.64.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $393.01 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $399.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

