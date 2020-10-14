Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

