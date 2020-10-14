Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 18,335 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

