Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $346,000 Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,072 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth about $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after buying an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 1,330,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 211.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 857,462 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

