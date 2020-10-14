Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

