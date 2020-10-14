Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $361,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $86,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.02.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.