Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

