Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $363,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.76. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

