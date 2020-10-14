Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $30,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $104.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

