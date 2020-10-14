Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 55,391 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,391 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,106,000 after buying an additional 543,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after purchasing an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,513,562 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

