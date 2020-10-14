Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average is $181.17. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

