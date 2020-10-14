Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 25,290 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in ING Groep by 15.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $257,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $257,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,075 Catalent, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,075 Catalent, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
Genuine Parts Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Genuine Parts Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
First Republic Bank Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
First Republic Bank Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report