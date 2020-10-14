Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 25,290 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in ING Groep by 15.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.