Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,997 shares of company stock valued at $54,118,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -207.46 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.