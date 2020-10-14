Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 288 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $299.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $303.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

