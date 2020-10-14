BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,735,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,858 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BCE by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in BCE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

