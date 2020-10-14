Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 962.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after buying an additional 636,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J M Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 119.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

