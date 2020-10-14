Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 683 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

