Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 499 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Corning by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.73, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.